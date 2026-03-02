Nnamdi Collins News: Adds rare assist

Collins assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Collins provided an assist on his only chance created during Sunday's clash. The defender isn't a big part of the attack even when starting, so the rare times he gets on the scoresheet tend to be more of an outlier than anything else. Even when he plays full-back, Collins is a more defensive option.