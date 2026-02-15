Nnamdi Collins News: Productive off bench

Collins registered three tackles (three won), three clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 3-0 win over Monchengladbach.

Collins started on the bench and came on at halftime of Saturday's match against Monchengladbach, delivering a strong defensive performance with three tackles, three interceptions and three clearances. The defender had gone three straight matches without seeing the pitch, and his role moving forward remains uncertain, though the injury to Rasmus Kristensen could open the door for increased minutes in the coming fixtures.