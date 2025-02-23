Nnamdi Collins News: Struggles in start
Collins registered one cross (one accurate) and five tackles in Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.
Collins got yet another start, this time against Bayern, and looked largely outmatched by the league-leaders. The defender is a solid enough option, but he offers little going forward and isn't a major defensive presence against top opponents. Injuries elsewhere in the defense will likely keep Collins in a large role moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now