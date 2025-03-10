Nnamdi Collins News: Suspended for Thursday

Collins is suspended for Thursday's UEL match against Ajax due to yellow card accumulation.

Collins is heading to the sidelines for the second leg of their UEL bout against Ajax, as he picked up his third yellow of the competition last outing. This will force a change for the club after he started in their past two outings, with possible fit Robin Koch (illness) and Arthur Theate (strain) as possible replacements. He will next be available after this match, that is if Frankfurt advances in the competition.