Noa Lang News: Key assist in victory

Lang assisted once to go with six shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Juventus. He was injured and subbed out in the 115th minute.

Lang's cross-field through ball setup PSV Eindhoven's first goal Wednesday in their 3-1 victory over Juventus. The midfielder matched a team-high with six shots attempted (two on goal) and contributed one tackle (one won) and three clearances during his 115 minutes of play. Overall, Lang has made nine Champions League appearances (seven starts) this season, scoring once and providing two assists.