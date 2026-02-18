Noa Lang headshot

Noa Lang News: Scores brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Lang scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 5-2 win against Juventus.

Lang put together a brilliant showing in the first leg of the Champions League play-off. The winger scored twice and added seven crosses, though he couldn't produce any assists. Still, an excellent showing and the winger rewarded that brilliance throughout the match. Lang will hope to build on this in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Noa Lang
Galatasaray
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noa Lang See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noa Lang See More
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
344 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 1
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
September 30, 2024
DraftKings Champions League Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks for Feb. 15
SOC
DraftKings Champions League Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks for Feb. 15
Author Image
Jack Burkart
February 14, 2023
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 23, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 27, 2021