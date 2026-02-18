Noa Lang News: Scores brace

Lang scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 5-2 win against Juventus.

Lang put together a brilliant showing in the first leg of the Champions League play-off. The winger scored twice and added seven crosses, though he couldn't produce any assists. Still, an excellent showing and the winger rewarded that brilliance throughout the match. Lang will hope to build on this in the knockout stage of the Champions League.