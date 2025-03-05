Noa Lang News: Scores penalty in heavy loss

Lang scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 7-1 defeat versus Arsenal.

Lang was one of the few bright spots for PSV on Tuesday following their heavy loss to Arsenal. The winger converted a penalty and matched his season-high with three chances created during a challenging match for the PSV attack. He will look to contribute once more in what is likely their final game of the season in the Champions League on Wednesday in the second leg.