Lang wasn't as brilliant as David Neres on the other wing but had a fine display as well, even though he didn't have a shot for the first time in four matches. He has supplanted Matteo Politano in the starting lineup thanks to a new formation in the last four tilts and has been solid for the most part. He has launched one or more crosses in six matches on the trot, piling up 22 (five accurate) and recording five key passes, nine crosses and four shots (three on target) over that span, with one goal.