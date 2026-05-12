Noah Allen Injury: Out with adductor injury

Allen won't play Wednesday against Cincinnati after picking up a groin issue, according to the league's injury report.

Allen has been a regular starter at left-back this year, and an adductor injury could sideline him for a few weeks. Another player such as Sergio Reguilon will cover the left flank defensively while Allen is unavailable. Adductor injuries are managed carefully given the recurrence risk, and Miami will ensure he's fully fit before returning him to the field.