Noah Allen headshot

Noah Allen News: Back in starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Allen registered five tackles (three won), one clearance and two interceptions in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Chicago Fire.

Allen returned to the starting XI against Chicago after appearing off the bench and going unused in their last two games. His defensive work was decent, recording a clearance, two interceptions and five tackles. He has now started in five of the club's seven matches this season.

Noah Allen
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
