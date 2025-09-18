Allen is in his fourth season with Inter Miami's First Team after signing as a Homegrown Player in 2022. He has made 98 appearances with two goals and three assists, helping the club win its first titles, the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield, the latter with an MLS single-season points record. Allen is a versatile fullback and became the first Academy product to captain the team, earned Best Young Player and Best XI honors in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, and now represents Greece at the U21 level.