Noah Allen News: On bench for Portland match

Allen (groin) is on the bench in Sunday's meeting with Portland Timbers.

Allen will look to bounce back as a substitute following his absence in the midweek matchup versus Cincinnati due to a minor adductor issue. He was a consistent starter before that, so he'll push for a greater role in the future, although Sergio Reguilon is now available as well after dealing with his own injury and could leave Allen behind in the competition for the left-back spot.