Noah Allen News: Solid defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Allen recorded four tackles (three won), two clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 win against Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Allen had a solid match in the defense Sunday as he helped his club to the win, notching one interception, two clearances and four tackles but didn't see a clean sheet. He has been a regular starter to begin the season, seeing the full 90 and starting in all four games this season.

Noah Allen
Inter Miami CF
