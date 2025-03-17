Noah Allen News: Solid defensively
Allen recorded four tackles (three won), two clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 win against Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.
Allen had a solid match in the defense Sunday as he helped his club to the win, notching one interception, two clearances and four tackles but didn't see a clean sheet. He has been a regular starter to begin the season, seeing the full 90 and starting in all four games this season.
