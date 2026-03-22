Noah Allen News: Tallies assist
Allen assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory over New York City FC.
Allen recorded his first assist of the season Sunday for just his fourth career assist in MLS. Heading into the international break, he has recorded a start in each of the five games played, winning all 10 tackles won with 12 clearances and seven interceptions.
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