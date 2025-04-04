Noah Atubolu Injury: Could be back this season

Atubolu (shoulder) sustained a serious injury but could return before the end of the season as he is progressing well and feeling good, according to coach Julian Schuster in the press conference. "It's getting better every day. Today, too, it felt good for him. We have great hope that he'll be able to play again this season."

