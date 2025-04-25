Fantasy Soccer
Noah Atubolu Injury: Could resume team training soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Atubolu (shoulder) is expected to resume team training soon, possibly next week, coach Julian Schuster said in the press conference. "It looks like he'll be back in team training soon."

Atubolu has missed the last three games due to a shoulder injury but is expected to resume team training soon. His next chance to be available will be against Leverkusen next Sunday. Until then, Florian Muller will continue to replace him in goal.

