Noah Atubolu headshot

Noah Atubolu Injury: Sidelined until further notice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Atubolu (shoulder) was forced off in the 58th minute of Sunday's match against Union Berlin after a collision with a teammate. Further exams on Monday revealed a capsular lesion in his left shoulder, and he will be sidelined for the time being, the club announced.

Atubolu will miss some time due to a shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday's game. It is a big blow given the quality of the young goalkeeper who has kept 10 clean sheets in 24 league appearances this season. Florian Muller will replace him in goal until he fully recovers.

Noah Atubolu
SC Freiburg
