Noah Atubolu Injury: Three saves in 2-1 defeat

Atubolu (shoulder) was subbed off due to injury in the 58th minute of Sunday's 2-1 loss against Union Berlin. He made three saves and allowed two goals before exiting the match.

Atubolu made three saves as his team fell to a 2-1 defeat. He has conceded twice in back-to-back games, having kept six clean sheets in a row prior to this. In his last five matches, he has made a total of 16 saves with a minimum of two saves in each of these matches.