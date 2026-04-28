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Noah Atubolu News: Allows four to Dortmund

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Atubolo allowed four goals while making a save during Sunday's 4-0 loss to Dortmund.

Atubolo allowed three goals in the first half and one in the second as Freiburg dropped all three points Sunday. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for five saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three league starts. Freiburg travel to Braga for Europa League action on Thursday.

Noah Atubolu
SC Freiburg
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