Noah Atubolu News: Allows four to Dortmund
Atubolo allowed four goals while making a save during Sunday's 4-0 loss to Dortmund.
Atubolo allowed three goals in the first half and one in the second as Freiburg dropped all three points Sunday. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for five saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three league starts. Freiburg travel to Braga for Europa League action on Thursday.
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