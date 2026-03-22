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Noah Atubolu News: Allows one in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Atubolu allowed a goal while making four saves during Sunday's 2-1 win over St. Pauli.

Atubolu allowed the opening goal of the match in the first half but blanked St. Pauli in the second as Freiburg came from behind for all three points. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for nine saves over his last three league starts. Freiburg take on Bayern Munich in their next match April 4th.

Noah Atubolu
SC Freiburg
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