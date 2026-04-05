Noah Atubolu headshot

Noah Atubolu News: Allows three against Bayern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Atubolu recorded six saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Bayern Munich. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 99th minute.

Atubolu would record a great six saves Saturday, but it was not enough for the keeper to hold a win for his club, still allowing three goals. That said, he continues a rough streak of nine straight games without a clean sheet, seven of those games being in league play. He remains at five clean sheets in 28 appearances this season, facing Celta Vigo on Thursday in UEL play next.

Noah Atubolu
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Atubolu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Atubolu See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023