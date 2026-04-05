Noah Atubolu News: Allows three against Bayern

Atubolu recorded six saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Bayern Munich. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 99th minute.

Atubolu would record a great six saves Saturday, but it was not enough for the keeper to hold a win for his club, still allowing three goals. That said, he continues a rough streak of nine straight games without a clean sheet, seven of those games being in league play. He remains at five clean sheets in 28 appearances this season, facing Celta Vigo on Thursday in UEL play next.