Noah Atubolu News: Allows three goals in final

Atubolu had three saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 loss against Aston Villa.

Atubolu had a rough night as Freiburg fell in the UEL final, making three saves while also allowing three goals. This continues a rough stretch to end the season, as the goalie has not earned a clean sheet since April 12. His UEL campaign ends with 15 starts, earning five clean sheets, 13 goals allowed and 42 saves.