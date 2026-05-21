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Noah Atubolu News: Allows three goals in final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Atubolu had three saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 loss against Aston Villa.

Atubolu had a rough night as Freiburg fell in the UEL final, making three saves while also allowing three goals. This continues a rough stretch to end the season, as the goalie has not earned a clean sheet since April 12. His UEL campaign ends with 15 starts, earning five clean sheets, 13 goals allowed and 42 saves.

Noah Atubolu
SC Freiburg
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