Noah Atubolu News: Beaten once in easy win

Atubolu had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over RB Leipzig.

Atubolu was beaten with a long-range shot from Assan Ouedraogo, but that was the lone goal he conceded. The goalkeeper was the first-choice shot-stopper for Freiburg all season long, both in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Europa League. He closes out the league campaign with 57 goals allowed, 102 saves and six clean sheets while starting every match.