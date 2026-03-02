Noah Atubolu headshot

Noah Atubolu News: Busy in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Atubolu had five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Atubolu was left trying to pick up the pieces as the team in front of him was totally outplayed throughout Sunday's loss. He stopped five of the seven shots he faced and still came away with a resounding loss as the team in front of him managed only two total shots. He will hope that he gets more support in the coming weeks.

Noah Atubolu
SC Freiburg
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Atubolu
