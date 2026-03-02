Noah Atubolu News: Busy in loss

Atubolu had five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Atubolu was left trying to pick up the pieces as the team in front of him was totally outplayed throughout Sunday's loss. He stopped five of the seven shots he faced and still came away with a resounding loss as the team in front of him managed only two total shots. He will hope that he gets more support in the coming weeks.