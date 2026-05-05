Noah Atubolu News: Concedes once

Atubolu had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Atubolu made three saves while allowing just a goal to Wolfsburg on Sunday. He's conceded 11 goals in the last seven league appearances, making 21 saves while keeping a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will head to Hamburg for the next Bundesliga match on Sunday, who have scored five goals in the last five contests.