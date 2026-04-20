Noah Atubolu News: Concedes once in win
Atubolu recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against FC Heidenheim.
Atubolu conceded one goal Sunday, a Budu Zivzivadze strike in the 58th minute which tied the match at 1-1. He only needed to make one save beyond that, a credit to his defense for shutting down the Heidenheim attack. He faces a much more difficult matchup Sunday at Dortmund, a side which has scored 61 goals through 30 matches this season.
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