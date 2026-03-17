Noah Atubolu News: Concedes one
Atubolu recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Union Berlin.
Atubolu recorded a clearance and conceded a last gasp winner in stoppage time. He has accumulated 15 saves and four clearances across the last five games and conceded 10 times. Next, he takes on FC St. Pauli, who have netted only once in the last three games.
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