Noah Atubolu headshot

Noah Atubolu News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Atubolu recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Union Berlin.

Atubolu recorded a clearance and conceded a last gasp winner in stoppage time. He has accumulated 15 saves and four clearances across the last five games and conceded 10 times. Next, he takes on FC St. Pauli, who have netted only once in the last three games.

Noah Atubolu
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Atubolu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Atubolu See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023