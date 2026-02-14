Noah Atubolu News: Concedes three in second half
Atubolu allowed three goals while making four saves during Saturday's 3-0 loss to Hoffenheim.
Atubolu allowed all three goals in the second half as Freiburg dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for 15 saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Freiburg face off against Gladbach at home next Sunday.
