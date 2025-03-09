Noah Atubolu News: Excellent for draw

Atubolu made three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against RB Leipzig.

Atubolu withstood plenty of Leipzig pressure during Saturday's draw, and in the end he did enough to come away with a point. It wasn't the most efficient finishing by Leipzig, but Atubolu did his work well, and did enough to frustrate the attackers. Atubolu will hope to keep this going heading into the March international break.