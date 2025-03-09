Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Atubolu headshot

Noah Atubolu News: Excellent for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Atubolu made three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against RB Leipzig.

Atubolu withstood plenty of Leipzig pressure during Saturday's draw, and in the end he did enough to come away with a point. It wasn't the most efficient finishing by Leipzig, but Atubolu did his work well, and did enough to frustrate the attackers. Atubolu will hope to keep this going heading into the March international break.

Noah Atubolu
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now