Noah Atubolu News: Keeps clean sheet

Atubolu had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win over Mainz.

Atubolu made three saves to do his part in a clean sheet for Freiburg as the side tries to make a late push for a European spot next year. Atubolu kept a clean sheet in the first leg of the UEL quarterfinal against Celta Vigo and he's in good form, so he has a great chance to add another to his resume on Thursday.