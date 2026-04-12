Noah Atubolu News: Keeps clean sheet
Atubolu had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win over Mainz.
Atubolu made three saves to do his part in a clean sheet for Freiburg as the side tries to make a late push for a European spot next year. Atubolu kept a clean sheet in the first leg of the UEL quarterfinal against Celta Vigo and he's in good form, so he has a great chance to add another to his resume on Thursday.
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