Noah Atubolu News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Atubolu recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus FC St. Pauli.

Atubolu kept a clean sheet Saturday, his third consecutive match with a clean sheet and his seventh of the season. His defense gets a ton of credit for the clean sheet though as the unit only allowed one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. He faces a more difficult matchup Friday versus Werder Bremen, a side which has scored 34 goals through 21 matches this season.