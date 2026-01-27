Atubolu had a shaky start due to the early own goal scored by teammate Max Rosenfelder, but he settled quickly and delivered the kind of composed shot-stopping that stabilizes his fantasy floor. He was not overly tested, yet his responses were clean and helped Freiburg regain control after the rough opening. This was a useful course correction after recent inconsistency, showing he can still provide steady value when the defense limits big chances. He remains a matchup-dependent streamer with modest upside tied to Freiburg's defensive structure.