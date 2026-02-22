Noah Atubolu headshot

Noah Atubolu News: One save made

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Atubolu recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Monchengladbach.

Atubolu made just a save while allowing one goal during the win Sunday. In 23 league appearances, he's conceded 37 goals with 67 saves, keeping five clean sheets on the campaign. The keeper will head to Frankfurt for the next game on Mar 1, who have scored seven goals in the last five contests.

Noah Atubolu
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Atubolu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Atubolu See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023