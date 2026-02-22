Noah Atubolu News: One save made

Atubolu recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Monchengladbach.

Atubolu made just a save while allowing one goal during the win Sunday. In 23 league appearances, he's conceded 37 goals with 67 saves, keeping five clean sheets on the campaign. The keeper will head to Frankfurt for the next game on Mar 1, who have scored seven goals in the last five contests.