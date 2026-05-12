Noah Atubolu News: Two saves but lose 3-2

Atubolu made two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Hamburger SV.

Atubolu made two saves but was unable to prevent Hamburg from scoring three. The keeper has kept six clean sheets in his 33 Bundesliga games this season, while also keeping five in the Europa League. He has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of his last seven games, but has made a total of 12 saves in his last four games.