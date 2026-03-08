Noah Atubolu News: Two saves in deadlock

Atubolu recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Atubolu made just two saves, allowing three goals, in Saturday's draw. Since his last clean sheet, he's conceded nine goals in four league games, making 12 saves and three clearances. He faces Union Berlin for the next Bundesliga match on Mar 15, who have scored five goals in their last five matches. Atubolu kept a clean sheet with two saves in their last meeting on Nov 1.