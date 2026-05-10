Noah Cadiou News: Scores again

Cadiou scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 win over Metz.

Across his last three appearances, Cadiou has scored two goals. They account for a majority of the midfielder's goals this season. Cadiou has three goals and one assist in 27 appearances this season, one that has not been plentiful in terms of goal contributing but one looking to finish on a high note in that regard.