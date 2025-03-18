Noah Cobb Injury: Called up with USA U20
Cobb has been called up by USA U20 for the matches against Mexico U20 and Japan U20 on March 22 and March 24, respectively.
Cobb has been a bench option this season in Atlanta's defense as he featured 23 minutes off bench but will miss Saturday's match against Cincinnati. He should return in time to face New York City FC on March 29. His absence will not force a change in the starting XI.
