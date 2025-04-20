Noah Cobb Injury: Suffers minor injury

Cobb exited Saturday's 3-0 loss to Philadelphia due to an apparent minor ankle contusion, according to Scarves and Spikes.

Cobb lasted until the 66th minute in Saturday's contest, with the defender's first start of the season resulting in him leaving the field due to an ankle contusion. The good news is that it does appear to be minor, with the defender not too worried. However, this will be something to monitor to ensure he is fit to face Orlando on April 26.