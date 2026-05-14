Noah Cobb News: Keeps clean sheet in start
Cobb recorded one tackle (one won), four clearances and one interception in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Minnesota United.
Cobb replaced Rob Holding (suspension) in central defense, making his first start since the opening gameweek.The defender helped his side keep a clean sheet, recording one tackle, one interception, and four clearances.
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