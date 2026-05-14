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Noah Cobb News: Keeps clean sheet in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Cobb recorded one tackle (one won), four clearances and one interception in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Minnesota United.

Cobb replaced Rob Holding (suspension) in central defense, making his first start since the opening gameweek.The defender helped his side keep a clean sheet, recording one tackle, one interception, and four clearances.

Noah Cobb
Colorado Rapids
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