Noah Edjouma headshot

Noah Edjouma Injury: Returns to squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 6:46am

Edjouma (hamstring) is back available for Thursday's Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference. "Noah has recovered from a minor thigh issue and will be included in the squad tomorrow."

Edjouma is back available for Thursday's Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in training last week. The winger had started the previous match before the setback and is expected to see some minutes moving forward at right wing.

Noah Edjouma
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now