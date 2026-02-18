Noah Edjouma Injury: Returns to squad

Edjouma (hamstring) is back available for Thursday's Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference. "Noah has recovered from a minor thigh issue and will be included in the squad tomorrow."

