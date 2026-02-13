Noah Edjouma Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Edjouma suffered a minor hamstring injury in training this week and is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Brest, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference.

Edjouma picked up a minor hamstring issue in training this week and will not be available for Saturday's matchup against Brest. It is a tough break for the Dogues since he hit the ground running with his new club and was tracking toward another start against the Ti-Zefs. With him sidelined, fellow newcomer Gaetan Perrin is now in line to take on a bigger role in the frontline and could see an expanded workload.