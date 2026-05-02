Noah Edjouma Injury: Suffers thigh pain

Edjouma is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Le Havre after feeling pain in his thigh, according to coach Bruno Genesio. "Noah felt pain in his thigh, he will be rested for a few days."

Edjouma has mainly operated as a bench option for Lille since his arrival, so his absence is unlikely to significantly disrupt the starting lineup against Le Havre. The club will monitor his condition over the coming days before making a call on his availability for the remaining fixtures of the season.