Noah Edjouma News: Appears off bench in UEL

Edjouma (hamstring) played 13 minutes as a substitute during Thursday's UEFA Europa League loss to Red Star Belgrade.

Edjouma was able to see some action in the continental competition, confirming he's fully recovered from his injury. The attacker made his first start in four months on Feb. 6, but he's still looking for his first goal contribution of the season and is likely to record limited minutes in a rotation with Felix Correia, Gaetan Perrin and Matias Fernandez-Pardo.