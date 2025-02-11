Fantasy Soccer
Noah Edjouma

Noah Edjouma News: Bags equalizer in Ligue 1 debut

RotoWire Staff

February 11, 2025

Edjouma scored a goal off his lone shot and made two clearances, two interceptions and one block after coming off the bench during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Auxerre.

Edjouma made his first career Ligue 1 appearance, being brought in the 69th minute to replace Zakaria Aboukhlal. And the youngster couldn't ask for a much better debut as he left the pitch as the hero forn his team due to the dramatic equalizer he scored in the 89th minute. With some Toulouse attackers still recovering from injury, Edjouma will hope the goal helps him getting more playing time during upcoming games.

Noah Edjouma
Toulouse
More Stats & News
