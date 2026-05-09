Noah Edjouma News: Fit to play

Edjouma (thigh) is not listed on the injury report, is expected to train Saturday and will be fit to play if selected for Sunday's clash against Monaco, with coach Bruno Genesio set to decide whether to include him in the senior squad for the weekend fixture.

Edjouma had been ruled out of last weekend's clash against Le Havre with thigh pain, but his swift recovery puts him right back in contention for the final fixture of Lille's season. The midfielder has mainly operated as a bench option since his arrival, and coach Genesio will weigh his fitness and form before making a final call on whether he travels with the senior squad for Sunday's clash against Monaco.