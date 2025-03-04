Noah Edjouma News: Scores in 4-0 win

Edjouma scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 win over Angers.

Edjouma entered the match as a sub for Frank Magri in the 76th minute of play and managed to make his mark in short time, as he buried a shot from the center of the box late in second half extra time. The goal marked the second in four appearances for Edjouma. It also marked the first time this season that he registered two shots on target in a match.