Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Edjouma headshot

Noah Edjouma News: Scores in 4-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Edjouma scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 win over Angers.

Edjouma entered the match as a sub for Frank Magri in the 76th minute of play and managed to make his mark in short time, as he buried a shot from the center of the box late in second half extra time. The goal marked the second in four appearances for Edjouma. It also marked the first time this season that he registered two shots on target in a match.

Noah Edjouma
Toulouse
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now