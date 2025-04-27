Noah Edjouma News: Sent off Sunday
Edjouma was sent off in the 38th minute of Sunday's clash against Nantes for his first ever start in Ligue 1.
Edjouma was sent off early in Sunday's clash which left his teammates down to ten men before the halftime. He will be suspended for their next contest against Rennes on Saturday at least. His absence will not force a change in the frontline since he has mainly been a bench option for Toulouse.
