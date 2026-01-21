Fenyo joined Eintracht Frankfurt's youth academy in 2016, signed his first professional contract in June 2024, and saw it extended early through 2029. A five-time Hungarian U21 international, he has regularly trained with the first team and was included in both recent summer training camps in the USA. Operating in defense or defensive midfield, Fenyo played 26 league matches for the U19s in 2023\/24, made 26 appearances for the U21s in the Regionalliga Sudwest in 2024\/25, earned first-team squad call-ups, and previously recorded 14 Hessenliga outings while captaining the U19s five times in the UEFA Youth League.