Noah Mbamba News: Joins FCV Dender on loan
Mbamba has ended his loan spell at Dusseldorf and has been loaned to Belgian side FCV Dender until the end of the season, his parent club announced.
Mbamba made only six appearances in the 2. Bundesliga this season with Dusseldorf before, in common agreement with his parent club, returning to Belgium to gain more playing time and experience in a top-flight club until the end of the season.
Noah Mbamba
Free Agent
