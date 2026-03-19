Noah Okafor Injury: Back available Saturday
Okafor (hamstring) trained this week and is back available for Saturday's match against Brentford, according to coach Daniel Farke. "Noah is back in training and available, definitely good news."
Okafor trained since the beginning of the week and is back available for Saturday's match against Brentford after missing the last five matches with a hamstring injury. The forward held a rotational role prior to his absence and is expected to return to that spot, although the staff are likely to manage his workload, with limited minutes expected initially before gradually increasing.
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